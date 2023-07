The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) advanced 12 square kilometers in the south and about 4 square kilometers on the Bakhmut axis.

This follows from a statement by the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Hanna Maliar.

In particular, Ukrainian troops liberated more than 192 sq. km on the southern front during the offensive. Over the past week, the Defense Forces de-occupied more than 12 sq. km on this axis.

The AFU continue to conduct an offensive operation in several areas on the Melitopol and Berdiansk axes.

Ukrainian troops liberated about 35 sq. km on the Bakhmut axis during the offensive. Last week, the Defense Forces de-occupied about four sq. km on this axis.

Key battles continue in the area of Klishchiyivka, Andriyivka, and Kurdiumivka.

It will be recalled that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that Ukraine has recaptured half of its territories, which Russia seized since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the counteroffensive operation. At first, it was quite slow, as many external factors hindered our military, but in the near future, everything may change.

Zelenskyy noted that Russia has powerfully prepared for the defense of its positions, mining almost all ways of advancing our Defense Forces.

However, The Wall Street Journal believes that the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian defense forces may be deadlocked due to the lack of sufficient weapons and training of the Ukrainian military.