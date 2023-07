Russian army preparing for new attacks on energy facilities in Ukraine - Defense Intelligence

The intelligence of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation began to study the state of energy infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, according to Ukrainian defense intelligence.

The deputy head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi announced this in an interview with the We - Ukraine channel, answering a question about whether Russia can resume shelling of Ukrainian energy facilities.

"We track all issues related to the exploration of our energy facilities by the Russian Federation. They started such work," he said.

According to Skibitskyi, the enemy uses various types of reconnaissance, including space.

The purpose of such actions of Russians is to find out the state of Ukrainian energy and identify those critical objects that generally affect the state's power system.

Recall that the Verkhovna Rada is already predicting a difficult winter, the shutdown of electricity and the difficult heating season.

On October 10, 2022, Russia launched a large-scale rocket attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure for the first time. Over the following months, Ukraine experienced more than 10 waves of large-scale Russian shelling, when the enemy attracted dozens of missiles of various types and ranges.

Due to power shortages, the Ministry of Energy had to apply power shutdowns to consumers, and despite the difficult winter for Ukrainians, the enemy could not achieve its goal to create a complete blackout in Ukraine.