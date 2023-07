Over the past day, July 22, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 630 Russian occupiers. The total losses of enemy personnel made 241,960. Besides, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 11 Russian tanks and 29 artillery systems.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

So, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to July 23, 2023 approximately amounted to:

personnel ‒ about 241,960 (+ 630) people eliminated,

tanks ‒ 4,151 (+ 11) units,

armored fighting vehicles ‒ 8,105 (+ 9) units,

artillery systems - 4,658 (+ 29) units,

MLRS - 697 (+ 4) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 451 (+ 3) units,

aircraft - 315 (+ 0) units,

helicopters - 310 (+ 0) units,

operational-tactical level UAVs - 3,958 (+ 14),

cruise missiles ‒ 1298 (+ 0),

ships/boats ‒ 18 (+ 0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 7,172 (+ 13) units,

special equipment ‒ 696 (+ 5).

The data is being specified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the enemy continues to focus its main efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka directions - during the past day there were about 40 combat clashes.