Currently, it is known about 496 children who were killed as a result of Russian aggression, the Prosecutor General’s Office said on July 22.

This is stated in the message of the PGO on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"More than 1,564 children suffered in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of July 22, 2023, according to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 496 children were killed and more than 1,068 suffered injuries of varying severity," the report said.

Most of the children were affected in the Donetsk Region - 474, Kharkiv - 297, Kyiv - 129, Kherson - 116, Zaporizhzhia - 97, Mykolaiv - 89, Dnipropetrovsk - 83, Chernihiv - 71, and Luhansk - 67.

It is noted that on July 21, as a result of shelling by the enemy of the village of Druzhba, Bakhmut District, Donetsk Region, two children aged 9 and 16 years were killed.

The PGO recalls that the figures are not final: their establishment continues in the war zone, in the occupied and liberated territories.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early July, Grigory Karasin, chairman of the Committee on International Affairs of the Federation Council (upper house of the Federal Assembly) of the Russian Federation, said that 700,000 Ukrainian children had been taken to Russia in recent years.

In April, members of the Wagner private military company admitted to massacres of children in Bakhmut and Soledar (both Donetsk Region).