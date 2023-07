Ukrainian soldiers continue to conduct offensive operations on the Melitopol and Berdiansk axes, while the occupiers focus their main efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka axes, heavy battles continue. This is stated in the text of the evening operational update of the command of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

During the day, the Russian occupiers launched another strike on the territory of Ukraine, using Shahed attack drones. As a result of successful combat work by Air Force air defense forces and means, all 5 strike UAVs were destroyed.

Besides, the enemy launched 4 missile and 36 air strikes, carried out 23 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements. There were civilian casualties; residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed.

The enemy focuses on the main efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka axes, heavy battles continue. During the day there were about 30 combat clashes.

More than 25 settlements were shelled, including Novodarivka, Huliaipole, Huliaipilske, Novoandriivka, Stepove, Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia Region; Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk Region; Zolota Balka, Dudchany, Beryslav, Antonivka, Bilozerka, Veletenske in the Kherson Region and the city of Kherson.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol and Berdiansk axes, getting entrenched at the reached borders, inflict fire damage on the enemy's identified targets with artillery, and carry out counterbattery measures.

The aviation of the defense forces delivered 8 strikes per day on the areas of ​ ​ concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment. Also, our defenders destroyed 4 reconnaissance UAVs of operational and tactical level.

Units of missile forces and artillery during the day hit 7 units of enemy artillery equipment in firing positions.