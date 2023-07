Russia may be preparing a false flag operation in the Black Sea. It is possible that the aggressor state attacks civilian vessels to blame Ukraine for this. Signs of the preparation of such operations are recorded in the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency. CIA Director William Burns stated this, speaking at the Aspen Security Forum.

According to the CIA, Russia is now considering various options for provocations in the Black Sea. In particular, the invaders can attack shipping and blame Ukraine for the attack.

"We see some very worrying signs that the Russians are considering the types of false flag operations... They are considering ways that they can attack shipping in the Black Sea, and then try to blame Ukrainians for this," Burns said.

Besides, U.S. intelligence reported that Russia has installed additional sea mines on the approaches to Ukrainian ports. It was stated in the U.S. National Security Council, adding that this is part of the preparation of the Russian Federation to justify possible attacks on civilian vessels in the Black Sea.

According to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, these actions of the Russian Federation are of concern in Washington.

"We have expressed real concern about this. I think you heard Bill Burns talk about it, John Kirby also said from the White House podium. Again, this is something that is an integral part of the Russian scenario," Blinken said.