Due to the blocking of ports, Ukraine lost at least 10% of GDP, USD 18 billion in foreign exchange revenue, 500,000 jobs and UAH 135 billion in taxes - which is comparable to the budget of Ukraine's spending on education or health care. The Federation of Transport Employers of Ukraine stated this.

"Due to the format of the grain agreement, the Russian Federation has effectively legalized the "right of piracy" at sea and has gained unprecedented rights to full control over the foreign trade of a sovereign state in the Black Sea, as well as control functions in the Bosphorus Strait that are not provided for by the Montreux Convention. The international community witnessed daring piracy in action, and unfortunately de facto agreed with this state of affairs," the Transport Employers Federation noted.

Instead, Russia retains the ability to trade freely and profit from exports. Therefore, the Transport Employers Federation called for the complete unblocking of Ukrainian ports.

To do this, according to the Federation, it is necessary to take a number of steps, and first of all - to defend the position that the only possible format is completely unlocked ports of Ukraine without any influence of the aggressor state on what Ukraine trades.

"It is also necessary to appeal to foreign partners with a request to provide Ukraine with all necessary weapons for the possibility of forcefully stopping terrorist and pirate attacks by the Russian Federation on free commercial navigation to the ports of Ukraine. Besides, to implement measures to strengthen the defense sector and ensure the security of ships in the Black Sea region - comprehensive monitoring, missile defense, detection and neutralization of naval mines," the Transport Employers Federation emphasized.

The Federation also called for launching the procedure for providing guarantees of compensation for damage caused to ships from war, creating a mechanism for commercial risk insurance, and significantly increasing the sanctions pressure of the international community on the Russian Federation in the framework of the fight against piracy and terrorism in the Black Sea region.