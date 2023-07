Measures to locate Wagner PMC mercenaries in Belarus are taking place with the aim of psychological pressure on the population. The commander of the United Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev announced this, the official Telegram channel of the command of the United Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"But we do not need to be scared, because we know what we need to do and do everything to ensure that the hostile reconnaissance sabotage forces cannot successfully operate on the territory of Ukraine, in particular, on the Kyiv direction in the Chornobyl zone," said Naiev.

Also, the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added that the Ukrainian military, in order to prevent enemy actions, over the past week:

- destroyed five sections of roads that led to the state border with Belarus;

- formed more than 60 forest blockages, which were mined;

- laid more than 2,500 anti-tank mines;

"Our guys are very motivated and trained. We do everything so that the population of Ukraine believes in our Armed Forces," General Naiev added.