The detention of the former leader of militants and recognized by the court international criminal Igor Girkin may infuriate the community of Russian military bloggers and some military. It was reported on Twitter by the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom.

“Russian former intelligence officer and leading nationalist mil-blogger Igor Girkin was almost certainly arrested for ‘extremism’ on 21 July 2023,” British Defence Intelligence said in a statement.

It is noted that the former leader of the militants has long been a critic of the Russian Ministry of Defence’s conduct of the war.

However, in recent days his comments turned to direct criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his time in power.

The arrest of the terrorist is likely to infuriate other members of the military bloggers community, as well as some military personnel who consider Girkin an astute military analyst and patriot.

“While Girkin is no ally of the Wagner Group, he was likely only prepared to push the limits of public criticism in the context of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin’s June 2023 abortive mutiny. The taboo against unmasked criticism of the Putin regime has significantly weakened,” the British Defence Ministry said in a statement.