The invaders have decided to close down nine more mines in the temporarily captured territories of the Luhansk Region. The Luhansk Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook.

"The occupiers recognized as unpromising nine more coal mining enterprises in the Luhansk Region. They are planned to be transferred to the management of the restructuring of mines for further liquidation. Personnel needed for the technical maintenance of these enterprises will also be transferred there. Of course, with significantly lower wages. Everyone else is waiting for dismissal and, probably, a trip to the military enlistment office," the message says.

Besides, it is reported that in Novopskov, the invaders issue summons at almost every checkpoint: "They explain that they just want to list the male population on the eve of the elections. But everyone understands everything."