Explosions ring out in Crimea, occupation authorities report drone hit in ammunition depot

In the Krasnohvardiiskyi District of the temporarily occupied Crimea, explosions sounded on Saturday: the head of the Crimean occupation administration, Sergey Aksyonov, announced that a drone had hit an ammunition depot.

The Crimean Gauleiter announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Aksyonov said that the enemy in the morning made an "attempt" to raid using UAVs on infrastructure facilities of the Krasnohvardiiskyi District of Crimea.

He added afterwards that the drone had hit an ammunition depot.

"As a result of an enemy drone attack on the Krasnohvardiiskyi District, detonation occurred at an ammunition depot. According to preliminary data, there is no destruction and casualties," he wrote.

The occupation authorities decided to evacuate the population within a radius of 5 km from the scene of an emergency to temporary accommodation.

Rail service has also been suspended.

Meanwhile, the local Telegram channel ChP Sevastopol reports on "hits" at the oil depot and airfield in the urban-type village of Oktiabrske.

"In the Krasnohvardiiskyi District, claps continue for 10 minutes... Oktiabrske. Hit at the oil depot and airfield of several drones. Ammunition detonated," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 18, Aksyonov reported that 28 drones attacked the peninsula, all allegedly were liquidated.