Defenders of Ukraine neutralize another 640 occupiers per day - AFU General Staff operational update

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated another 640 Russian occupiers. Thus, the number of losses of the Russian army in manpower for the entire period of full-scale war has already reached 241,330 people. It was announced on the morning of July 22 on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that the occupiers also lost dozens of their equipment.

In particular, the defenders of Ukraine turned into scrap 7 Russian tanks (a total of 4,140 during the full-scale war), 16 armored fighting vehicles (8,096), 19 artillery systems (4,629), 1 MLRS (693), 8 air defense systems (448), 11 operational-tactical level UAVs (3,944), 14 units of automotive equipment and tank trucks (7,159) and 5 units of special equipment (660).