More than 40 combat clashes of Defense Forces with invaders take place at the frontline over day - General St

Last day, the invaders tried to advance on the Lyman axis, but to no avail. In total, there were 40 combat clashes with the enemy in a day. This is stated in the text of the morning operational update of the command of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, posted on the official page of the department on Facebook.

"Today (July 22 - ed.) at night, the Russian Federation again launched a missile and aircraft strike on Ukraine. The information is currently being clarified," the military said in the operational update.

During the past day, the enemy launched 16 missile strikes, more than 20 air strikes and carried out 50 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on the positions of our troops and settlements.

As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, there are killed and injured among children and adult civilians, grain storage facilities in the south of Ukraine, industrial facilities, more than 70 civilian residential buildings and other infrastructure have been destroyed and damaged.

The enemy focuses on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka axes - during the past day there were more than 40 combat clashes.

Meanwhile, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions, getting entrenched at the reached borders.

Over the past day, air defense forces launched 14 attacks on areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 3 on enemy anti-aircraft missile systems. Also, the defenders destroyed 11 reconnaissance UAVs of operational and tactical level.

Units of missile forces and artillery during the past day hit 2 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, 5 units of artillery equipment at firing positions and an enemy's EW station.