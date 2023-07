On the night of July 22, the terrorist state Russia once again attacked the territory of Ukraine with Shahed-136 kamikaze drones. The UAVs were sent to the central regions of our state. The head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces Natalya Humeniuk announced this on the air of the national telethon.

She noted that the enemy has significantly intensified the use of strike drones, although this night can be called relatively calm compared to previous ones.

According to Humeniuk, this suggests that the enemy took a certain pause to collect information, but still filled it with Shaheds.

So, according to the spokeswoman for the Southern Defense Forces, the defenders of the Ukrainian sky worked out 3 targets sent through the Mykolaiv Region to the central regions. In particular, the fighters destroyed enemy targets over the Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad Regions. Another 2 enemy drones were shot down over the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

Humeniuk explained that this small wave of Shaheds was aimed at reconnaissance of the response of the Air Defense Forces. Besides, 2 enemy reconnaissance drones were also shot down in the south at night. With such tactics, the Russians are trying to collect information, a spokeswoman for the Southern Defense Forces is convinced. In particular, it concerns port infrastructure, because the activity of Russian drones is observed from the Black Sea in the direction of the coast.