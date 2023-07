In order to check the readiness of forces and means to adequately respond to the attempts of the enemy, in particular Wagner PMC, to get to the Ukrainian territory from the Belarusian direction, the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhii Naev, made a working trip to the border of the Chernihiv Region. It was reported by the Command of the United Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Currently, the Russian Federation does not give up trying to find weaknesses in our defense directly in the Chernihiv and Sumy directions. The penetration of sabotage and reconnaissance groups was recorded in border area, but all their attempts were unsuccessful," said Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev.

According to the commander, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in close cooperation with the heads of military administrations, are taking all necessary measures to strengthen defense capabilities, increase the number of non-explosive engineering barriers, as well as install additional surveillance cameras.

Last Sunday, June 25, the former Chief of the British General Staff, Lord Richard Dannatt, said that the Wagner PMC could attack Ukraine from the territory of Belarus.

And on June 30, it became known that the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, expressed fears of the Wagner PMC moving to Belarus.