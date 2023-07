The Ukrenergo National Power Company restores the possibility of exporting electricity to Slovakia.

This follows from a statement of the press service of Ukrenergo, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The first auction for the distribution of the capacity of interstate lines in the export direction Ukraine - Slovakia starts on Friday, July 21.

The auction will offer participants 200 MW with a delivery date of July 23 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

"Ukrenergo and the Slovak transmission system operator SEPS signed an agreement that determines the procedure for conducting and distributing funds from auctions for access to interstate interconnectors between operators of two power systems. Due to the war and constant risks from shelling, access to interstate crossings is distributed only for a short period at daily auctions. So, after the necessary amendments to the legislation and approval by the regulator - NPC - Ukraine has the opportunity to start exporting electricity to Slovakia," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Commission for the State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities (Energy Commission) agreed on the procedure for the distribution of revenues from the management of restrictions between operators of the transmission systems of Ukraine and Slovakia, provided by NPC Ukrenergo.