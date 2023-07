AFU destroy another 680 invaders, 15 AFVs and 18 artillery systems. General Staff reports Russian losses per

During the past day, July 20, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 680 Russian occupiers, 15 armored fighting vehicles and 18 artillery systems. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

So, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to July 21, 2023 approximately amounted to:

personnel ‒ about 240,690 (+ 680) people eliminated;

tanks ‒ 4,133 (+ 4) units;

armored fighting vehicles ‒ 8,080 (+ 15) units;

artillery systems - 4,610 (+ 18) units;

MLRS - 692 (+ 0) units;

air defense equipment ‒ 440 (+ 7) units;

aircraft - 315 (+ 0) units;

helicopters - 310 (+ 0) units;

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 3,933 (+ 15);

cruise missiles ‒ 1,298 (+ 5);

ships/boats ‒ 18 (+ 0) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 7,145 (+ 11) units;

special equipment ‒ 686 (+ 1).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, British intelligence suggests that Wagner PMC lost up to 20,000 recruited prisoners in a few months in the war against Ukraine.

Also, the aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine last day inflicted 8 strikes on Russian occupiers.