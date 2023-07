National Security Council Press Secretary John Kirby confirmed that the AFU received cluster munitions and began to use them. He also estimated the actions of the Defense Forces.

The White House official called the use of these shells by our defenders correct and spectacular.

According to him, this already has a certain effect on the battlefield.

Kirby noted, the received initial feedback from Ukrainians proves they use them quite effectively.

According to him, these shells affect Russian defensive formations and maneuvering. Ukraine uses cluster munitions in the field.

According to the publication, cluster munitions are prohibited in more than 100 countries. Ukraine received them from the United States and pledged to use them only to oust clusters of Russian occupiers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 7, the United States announced the provision of a new package of military assistance to Ukraine, which also included cluster munitions.

On July 12, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov said that cluster munitions would be able to change the rules of the game in the fight against the invaders.

On July 17, Colonel Serhii Cherevatyi, a spokesman for the Eastern Group of Armed Forces, said that the Ukrainian military continues to receive cluster munitions.