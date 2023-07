2.5 billion cubic meters of gas will be pumped into USF in 2023 – Chernyshov

As of July 19, a total of 11.7 billion cubic meters of gas are stored in the Ukrainian underground storage facilities (USF), which is consistent with the plan to prepare gas reserves for next winter.

This follows from a statement by Naftogaz of Ukraine, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Since the start of the injection season in 2023, a total of 2.5 billion cubic meters of gas has been pumped into Ukrainian USF. This level corresponds to the same period in 2022. In general, the preparation of gas reserves for next winter is going according to plan. In addition, in July, we injected even more gas than expected," said Oleksii Chernyshov, the board chairperson of Naftogaz.

He also added that this is a very good result, considering that gas consumption in the 2nd quarter of 2023 increased by 13% compared to the same period in 2022.

"The increase in the level of gas consumption is caused by many factors, including the gradual recovery of our country's economy. But, as we can see from the available data, we still managed to achieve all the set goals in preparation for the next winter," said Chernyshov.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukraine plans to go through the 2023/2024 heating season without importing gas.

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to create gas reserves in USF of 14.7 billion cubic meters at the beginning of the autumn-winter season.

On April 17, Ukraine began a new season of pumping gas into underground storage facilities.