Occupiers hit grain silo of an agricultural enterprise in Odesa with 2 Kalibrs – Regional Military Administrat

Two enemy Kalibr missiles hit the grain warehouse of an agricultural enterprise in the Odesa Region.

This was reported on the Telegram channel by the spokesperson for the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Serhii Bratchuk.

"Odesa Region. According to the information of the military from the South Operational Command, two Kalibr missiles hit the grain terminal of an agricultural enterprise in the region's territory," Bratchuk noted.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into July 20, the military of Russia's aggressor countries attacked the center of Mykolayiv, as a result of which a three-story residential building and garages caught fire. Casualties have been reported.

In addition, on the night of July 20, the Russian invaders attacked the Odesa Region. According to the Regional Military Administration, there was destruction in the center of Odesa, and there was a fire. Two people were wounded.

During the drone attack in the Zhytomyr Region, 17 people were injured, and more than 500 buildings were damaged.