On July 20, the military terrorist states of the Russian Federation fired 45 times on peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region, firing 243 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad MLRSes, aviation, tanks, and UAVs. The enemy fired 20 shells at the city of Kherson.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this via Telegram.

Thus, the Russian military targeted the residential quarters of the region's populated areas, the territory, and the building of an educational institution in the Bilozerka settlement community, an administrative building in the Beryslav District.

According to Prokudin, there are no casualties among the civilian population.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the night of July 19, as a result of the Russian Shahed attack on Kherson, a fire broke out in the cultural center, and the two-story building was also damaged. A woman was under the rubble.

Russian occupiers are forcibly deporting Ukrainian pensioners from the occupied Kherson Region to Russia.

In addition, in the temporarily occupied Hornostayivka in the Kherson Region, the Russian occupiers are taking housing from locals who left for the territory controlled by Ukraine or died as a result of the war.