Ukraine began to use cluster munitions to destroy the well-fortified positions of the aggressor state of Russia. It was reported by The Washington Post on Thursday, July 20, citing informed sources.

According to the publication, Ukraine began shelling Russian forces in the southeast of Ukraine with cluster munitions, trying to defeat well-fortified Russian positions that slowed down Ukraine's summer offensive. Cluster bombs, banned in more than 120 countries, explode in the air over the target, throwing dozens or hundreds of smaller bombs into an area that could potentially be the size of several football fields, WP said.

“A Ukrainian official told The Washington Post that the munitions have been fired at Russian positions to break up the trenches slowing down Ukrainian forces seeking to retake territory. The official, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military operations,” it said.

As Colonel Oleksandr Bakulin, commander of the 57th Brigade, explained earlier, cluster ammunition was needed to “inflict maximum damage on enemy infantry,” although he admitted that they would not solve all problems on the battlefield. In addition to positions on the front line in the southeast of Ukraine, cluster munitions are also planned to be used near the Russian-controlled city of Bakhmut, WP reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 7, the United States announced the provision of a new package of military assistance to Ukraine, which also included cluster munitions.

On July 12, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov said that cluster munitions will be able to change the rules of the game in the fight against the invaders.

On July 17, Colonel Serhii Cherevatyi, a spokesman for the Eastern Group of Armed Forces, said that the Ukrainian military continues to receive cluster munitions.