Ukraine will receive USD 1.5 billion of loans from the World Bank under the guarantee of the Government of Japan.

Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The relevant agreement has just been signed by the World Bank and the Ministry of Finance during our meeting with the Vice President of the World Bank Antonella Bassani. Funds are provided to strengthen social protection and provide assistance to people during the war and to restore the economy," he said.

According to the Prime Minister, in total, the World Bank Group, together with partners, mobilized USD 34 billion to help Ukraine.

Of these, more than USD 22 billion has already gone to the budget.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of June, grant funds in the amount of USD 1.215 billion were received by the state budget of Ukraine through the Multi-Donor Trust Fund of the World Bank.

Currently, Ukraine is implementing a joint project with the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and the International Development Association (IDA) - Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance (PEACE) Project - totaling USD 16.5 billion and EUR 1.4 billion (IBRD loans, IDA loans, grants from the Multi-Donor Trust Fund).