Ukraine’s Defense Ministry claims that from July 21, it will consider all ships heading in Black Sea to ports of Russia as carrying military cargo 17:16

Russia damages Chinese consulate building in missile attack on Odesa 15:52

Russian losses in war exceed 240,000. AFU destroy 530 occupiers, 33 drones and 14 cruise missiles over day 14:27

Putin became an international exile: U.S. Department of State comments on dictator's decision not to go to BRI 11:42