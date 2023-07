The aggressor country of Russia damaged the building of the Consulate General of China in Odesa during a missile attack that the invaders carried out on the night of Thursday, July 20.

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper announced this on Telegram.

"Administrative buildings were damaged, residential buildings around, the Consulate of the People's Republic of China was damaged. This suggests that the enemy does not pay attention to anything," Kiper wrote.

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration published photos of the building of the Consulate General of the PRC.

They show that one window was broken out. The facade of the building was also slightly damaged.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today the Russians attacked the Odesa Region. In Odesa, two people were injured, and several buildings were also damaged.

Later, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, said that as a result of a missile attack by the Russians, a 21-year-old guard of one of the administrative buildings of the city was killed.

Recall that this is the second such attack by the invaders in two days. On the night of July 19, the Odesa Region also came under rocket fire from Russians.

Russian missiles hit the grain and oil terminals of the seaport. As a result of the attack, 60,000 tons of grain were destroyed, which were intended for shipment as part of the "grain agreement."