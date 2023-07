Putin became an international exile: U.S. Department of State comments on dictator's decision not to go to BRI

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has become an international exile, so he decided not to go personally to the BRICS summit in the Republic of South Africa but to send Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov instead.

The spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State, Matthew Miller, stated this at the briefing, the European Pravda online media outlet reports.

He emphasized that this decision by Putin not to go shows that the international authority of the Russian Federation has deteriorated, and the head of the Kremlin himself has become an "international exile."

As earlier reported, South Africa had called it "luck" if Putin did not come to the BRICS summit, where he should be arrested on the warrant of the International Criminal Court.

In South Africa, they said that they cannot arrest someone who is invited to their country.

The South African president also stated that arresting Putin at the BRICS summit would be equivalent to declaring war on Russia.