Kyiv confectionery Roshen to increase authorized capital by 33% to UAH 2 billion

Kyiv confectionery Roshen, which is part of Roshen Corporation, one of the largest manufacturers of confectionery products in Ukraine, intends to increase the authorized capital by 33%, or UAH 0.5 billion, to UAH 2.006 billion at the general meeting of shareholders on August 21.

This follows from a statement by the enterprise, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to it, it is proposed to increase the authorized capital by means of an additional issue of shares in the amount of 2 billion shares.

The nominal value of one share is UAH 0.25.

It is also planned to adopt a decision on not using the preemptive right of shareholders to purchase shares of the additional issue in the process of their placement.

In 2022, the Roshen Kyiv confectionery ended with a loss of UAH 984,000 against a profit of UAH 25.8 million in 2021.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 2021, the Roshen Kyiv confectionery increased its authorized capital by 2.9 times, or by UAH 1 billion to UAH 1.506 billion.

The final beneficiary of the Roshen Kyiv Confectionery is Oleksii, the son of the former President, Petro Poroshenko.

The Roshen corporation includes Kremenchuk, two Vinnytsia, Kyiv confectionery factories, the Roshen biscuit complex, as well as the Klaipeda confectionery UAB Roshen (Lithuania) and the Bonbonetti Choco factory (Hungary); Vinnytsia Roshen dairy plant, mothballed Lipetsk factory (Russia).