The occupation authorities of Crimea announced the evacuation of residents of four settlements in the Kirovske District. Earlier, there was a detonation at the nearby enemy training ground.

This follows from a statement by the occupation head of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, and Russian Telegram channels.

This morning, Aksyonov reported on his Telegram channel about "the occurrence of a fire" at the training ground of the Russian military. At the same time, he did not mention anything about the detonation of ammunition.

"From the area adjacent to the test site in the Kirovske District, the temporary evacuation of residents of four settlements is planned - that's more than two thousand people. The operational headquarters has been deployed; all specialized services are working on the spot," the occupier wrote.

According to him, the Tavrida Highway was also temporarily closed due to "the occurrence of a fire."

The Russian Telegram channels Baza and SHOT report that the first explosions at the training ground in the Kirovske District began at approximately 4:30 a.m. and are allegedly still ongoing.

They also released videos of eyewitnesses showing a fire and the sounds of ammunition detonating.

The Telegram channel SHOT writes that the occupiers sent additional buses to the settlements, the evacuation of which was previously announced by Aksyonov.

According to their information, the evacuation is being carried out from the settlements of Krynychky, Aivazovske, Abrikosivka, and Pryvitne.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Monday, July 17, a powerful explosion occurred on the illegally built Crimean bridge, which damaged the bridge structure.

Early in May 2023, a detonation occurred at the base of Russian border guards near Simferopol.