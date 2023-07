The Russian invaders began to export the grain that was collected in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. They use one of the ports in the country's south for this.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) announced this on Wednesday, July 19.

According to the military, the Russians are appropriating the crops harvested in the occupied territories.

It is delivered to the port of temporarily occupied Skadovsk, Kherson Region.

It is reported that since July 10, the occupiers have intensified the use of the port for transshipment and export of grain to the territory of the Russian Federation.

In recent weeks, the occupation administrations of the Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson Regions announced the alleged start of a harvest campaign.

It can be assumed that Russia will move surplus grain and other agricultural products collected in the occupied territories to its own territory.

