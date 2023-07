The Uman City Council has concluded an agreement with ED Temp LLC on the overhaul of the football field and sports grounds of the Uman Lyceum No. 3 for UAH 28.8 million of budget funds.

This is evidenced by data in the ProZorro public procurement system, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The agreement was concluded on Constitution Day, June 28.

The overhaul (improvement) of the territory for the arrangement of the football field and sports grounds of the Uman Lyceum No. 3 of the Uman City Council of the Cherkasy Region at the address: Uman, 26 Hertsena Street, is planned to be completed before the end of 2024.

Uman authorities will spend UAH 28,844,853.66 on the repairs.

The total amount that the Uman city authorities laid on these services initially amounted to almost UAH 32 million, but the winner of the tender offered a lower price for repairs, which is UAH 28,844,853.66.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of April, the enemy launched a missile strike on Uman. One of the missiles hit a residential nine-story building, the first entrance was almost destroyed. The death toll from a missile strike on Uman rose to 16, of which three were children.

On June 8, Russian terrorist troops launched missile attacks on an ATB supermarket and a car wash in Uman. 8 people were injured.

