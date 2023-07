The defense forces of Ukraine continue the counteroffensive in the south of the Donetsk Region. Currently, the Ukrainian military is fighting for the village of Staromaiorske, which is located south of Velyka Novosilka.

Valerii Shershen, spokesman for the Tavria operational and strategic group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced this in the Military Media Center.

According to him, in the area of ​ ​ increased attention is now the area of ​ ​ the village of Staromaiorske. Heavy battles continue there, while the advantage is on the side of the Ukrainian military.

Shershen added that the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct offensive actions in the Berdiansk and Melitopol directions.

"The defense forces are getting entrenched at the reached borders, conducting aerial reconnaissance, mine clearance measures and counterbattery measures," he said.

Recall that in early June, the Defense Forces of Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in the south of the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Regions, advancing in the direction of temporarily occupied Berdiansk and Melitopol.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the first half of June, the Ukrainian military was able to liberate a number of settlements south of Velyka Novosilka. These are Blahodatne, Neskuchne, Storozheve and Makarivka.

Also, the Defense Forces of Ukraine were able to liberate the village of Novodarivka, which is located west of Velyka Novosilka in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

And on June 26, it became known about the liberation of Rivnopil, the battles for which lasted several weeks.