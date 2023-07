NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg condemned the decision of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation to stop participating in the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

He wrote this on his Twitter.

"I condemn Russia's unilateral decision to withdraw from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, despite the efforts by our Ally #Türkiye and the @UN. Russia's illegal war against #Ukraine continues to harm millions of vulnerable people around the world," Jens Stoltenberg wrote.

It will be recalled that on July 17, the aggressor state Russia announced the withdrawal of guarantees for the safety of navigation in the Black Sea in order to ensure the 'grain corridor.' The statement states that without Russia's participation, the "Black Sea Initiative" will cease to function as of July 18, and only upon receiving specific results will Russia be ready to consider restoring the "agreement."

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, condemned the termination of the 'grain agreement.'

The Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, said that he wrote a letter to the president of the aggressor state of Russia, Vladimir Putin, with a request to extend the grain agreement. Guterres said he was "deeply disappointed that my proposals were ignored."

The United States of America intends to provide assistance to Ukraine in the export of grain and other agricultural products against the background of statements by the aggressor country Russia to withdraw from the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

In addition, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that he sent official appeals to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres with a proposal to continue the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative without Russia.