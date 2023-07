AFU advancing on Tavriiskyi axis despite presence of land mines and enemy aviation operation – Tarnavskyi

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are advancing in the Tavriiskyi axis despite the presence of mines and the operation of Russian aircraft.

Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the operational-strategic group of troops Tavria, wrote this on Telegram.

"The work continues on the Tavriiskyi axis. The defense forces are systematically destroying the Russians. Despite the minefields, the enemy's work from the air, our soldiers are moving forward," the message reads.

During the past day, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions 16 times and fired 650 rounds.

AFU artillery units on the Tavriiskyi axis performed 1,412 fire missions.

Over the last day, the enemy lost almost two companies (around 400 soldiers) killed and wounded.

Twenty-five units of Russian military equipment were destroyed. In particular, three tanks, armored vehicles, three units of BM-21 Grad MLRS, UAV Orlan-10, two SAM Strila-10, two howitzers 2A65 MSTA-B, two self-propelled artillery installations 2C3 Akatsiya, a gun Giatsint-B, Giatsint-S gun, D-30 gun, Tunguska air defense unit, and automobile equipment.

Three enemy ammunition depots were also destroyed.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Navy attacked the Crimean bridge at night.

Over the past week, the AFU released seven more sq. km in the Bakhmut axis; a total of 31 square meters were liberated during the offensive on this axis.

The AFU advanced more than a kilometer on the Berdiansk axis.