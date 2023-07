Sergey Aksyonov, the so-called head of Crimea temporarily occupied by the aggressor state, Russian Federation, said that on the night of July 18, a total of 28 drones attacked the peninsula.

He wrote this on Telegram.

He claims that allegedly at night in the east of Crimea, air defense forces of the Russian occupiers shot down nine UAVs, while 19 more were suppressed by EW means. He also stated that there were no victims.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor states of Russia provided different information that allegedly 17 UAVs were destroyed by anti-aircraft defenses, and EW suppressed another 11.

The Russian ministry said that there was no destruction or casualties and accused Ukraine of the attack.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, that night, the Russian invaders attacked Odesa with six Kalibr missiles from the Black Sea, and the anti-aircraft defense shot down all the targets.

As earlier reported, on the morning of Monday, July 17, an explosion occurred on the illegally built Crimean bridge by the Russians, which led to the partial collapse of the canvas on the automobile part of the structure.

At the same time, law enforcement sources told Ukrainian News that the night attack on the Crimean Bridge was a joint operation of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Armed Forces Navy.

Earlier, experts of the American Institute for the Study of War named the benefits for the AFU from the damage to the Crimean bridge.