Debris from the downed missiles and the blast wave damaged port infrastructure facilities and several private homes in Odesa. An elderly man was injured in his home and taken to the hospital.

Vladyslav Nazarov, the spokesperson for the South Operational Command, informed about this.

"Several waves of attack drones aimed to detect and exhaust the air defense forces. And after that, six Kalibrs were launched from the Black Sea at Odesa. All the missiles were destroyed by the air defense forces," the message says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Air Defense Forces shot down 16 of 17 Iranian Shahed-136/131 drones, which the Russian invaders used to attack Ukraine earlier.

At the same time, the combat work of the air defense forces took place in difficult weather conditions because the enemy attacked with drones at night during a strong thunderstorm.

In particular, the State Border Service showed night footage of border guards shooting down an enemy attack UAV in a thunderstorm and storm.