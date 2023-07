Ukraine bans import of eggs and poultry from Poland due to Newcastle disease

Ukraine has banned the import of incubation eggs, poultry, products from it from Poland due to the registration of Newcastle disease.

This is stated in the message of the Eastern Interregional Main Directorate of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection at the state border, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In this case, the exception is products that have been processed by a method that guarantees the destruction of the causative agent of the specified disease.

Newcastle disease is a highly contagious disease of birds, manifested by damage to the respiratory system, gastrointestinal tract and central nervous system.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, the European Union decided to gradually reduce precautions for the import of Ukrainian wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia until September 15.