Ukraine has increased drone production by 100 times in some positions. Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced this on Telegram on Monday, July 17.

"Yesterday, the network was torn up by a video from the production of Russian Lancet drones. And today, the Crimean Bridge was torn up by sea drones. And so it will be for every kind of drones. It is better to act, not to show off the photos of own production and provide the Defense Forces. Production has already grown, in some categories, by more than 100 times, when compared with last year," Fedorov emphasized.

According to him, Ukraine needs even more drones, and there will be more.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 17, the Russian Federation closed traffic on the Crimean Bridge due to an "extraordinary event," social networks report the collapse of spans.

Subsequently, the Russian news agency TASS reported that the movement of railway transport on the bridge was also suspended. Ferry service was also stopped.