The aggressor country of the Russian Federation increased the number of warships in the Black Sea - from nine to 11 units, among them - two missile carriers, their total salvo is 12 Kalibrs.

A spokesman for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Pletenchuk announced this on the air of the telethon.

"The operational situation has changed. 11 ships are already in the Black Sea. And in the Mediterranean, there is one carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles, I understand it has returned from resupply," he said.

Asked about the increase in the number of ships, but not the number of missile carriers, Pletenchuk said: "These are different combat units. Perhaps this movement occurred as they felt some kind of threat, for example, in Sevastopol Bay. There are many reasons why they ended up at sea."

