One of the largest agricultural enterprises of Ukraine, the Nibulon company (Mykolaiv) has started construction of vessels for demining international inland waterways.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Despite the difficult times, Nibulon resumed the industrial processing of aluminum for shipbuilding. At our own expense, we began to build the first vessel of the State Emergency Service 25 project, which will be used for demining international inland waterways. We hope for the support of donors and the state, which will allow us to produce 15 vessels for the needs of the State Emergency Service, because currently more than 16,000 square km of water area has been mined in Ukraine," Mykhailo Rizak, director of cooperation with authorities and issues of sustainable development of Nibulon, said.

He noted that another possibility of loading the Nibulon Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant LLC is the construction of a ferry crossing across the Southern Buh.

According to Rizak, this is a promising project, the implementation of which will contribute to reducing the load on the road surface in Mykolaiv, reducing harmful emissions from freight vehicles within the city, as well as creating new jobs and providing shipbuilding with orders.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Nibulon received permission to carry out demining works.