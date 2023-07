Oleh Sentsov, a former political prisoner of the Kremlin, was lightly wounded during a landing at the front.

He wrote about this on his Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The week did not go well. On the very first combat sortie after returning, during the landing, we came under artillery fire. Bradley saved our lives again," he wrote.

As a result of the shelling, three were injured, mostly by debris.

"The (debris) have already been removed from my face, the small ones in my arm and leg will remain with me forever. The other guys are also doing well - Zaporizhzhia doctors know their business, thanks!" Sentsov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Sentsov received a concussion at the front.

In June, Sentsov was awarded the rank of junior lieutenant.

On the second day of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, Sentsov published a photo in military camouflage and called on everyone to defend the country. Now he is fighting as part of the 47th separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is not the first time that Sentsov finds himself in a dangerous situation at the front. We reported that last month, according to the director, their car was hit by enemies, but the crew was able to get out.