Bulgaria's President says Ukraine wants to continue the war, and Europe "pays for everything"

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, who was previously noted for his pro-Russian statements, said that Ukraine "insists on waging war" against Russia, and Europe is supposedly paying for everything.

The European Pravda online media outlet writes about this with reference to Free Europe.

"Ukraine insists on continuing to wage this war, but the whole of Europe pays the bills," the Belarusian President claims.

Previously, he was noted for his statements that are close to the position of the Kremlin; he did not call the war a war and called for a position of "neutrality."

"Our rulers are frantically trying to convince us that by sending military aid, they are, on the contrary, increasing our security. This conflict is deepening; the number of victims is increasing," Radev said.

However, Bulgaria has already sent military aid to Ukraine twice. And the Bulgarian government does not agree with the pro-Russian position of the President.

"The Russian Federation is the most significant and direct threat to the security of the member states of the North Atlantic Treaty, as well as to peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic region," commented Radev's statement, Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov.

As earlier reported, Bulgaria became the 22nd country out of 31 North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries that supported Ukraine's membership in the Alliance.