Overnight into July 16, the Russian occupiers bombarded Kharkiv with S-300 missiles, causing damage to the city's infrastructure.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram.

According to him, at around 1:30 a.m., Russians launched four S-300 air defense missiles at Kharkiv from the territory of the Belgorod Oblast.

However, two rockets exploded in the air. Others hit the ground at the stadium and the road surface in Shevchenkivskyi District.

The windows of the 4-story building were broken due to flying debris.

No casualties have been reported.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the night of June 13, Russian occupation forces attacked the city of Kharkiv with Shahed drones. In the Kyivskyi District of the city, the facade of a building was damaged as a result of an attack by an enemy drone. Meanwhile, a fire broke out in the Saltiv district as a result of hitting a warehouse.

Prior to that, strikes by S-300 missiles were carried out on Kharkiv on June 6.

On June 7, the Ministry of Interior Affairs of Ukraine announced that for several days Russian occupying forces shelled the section of the Tolyatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline located in the Kharkiv Region.