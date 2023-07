The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) continue to destroy the enemy's artillery with precise strikes, having reduced its number by 18 units in the past day alone. The occupiers themselves are also being eliminated.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to July 16, 2023, approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 237,680 (+500) people were eliminated,

tanks ‒ 4,107 (+5) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 8,026 (+7) units,

artillery systems – 4,481 (+18) units,

MLRS – 681 (+1) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 425 (+0) units,

planes – 315 (+0) units,

helicopters – 310 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level – 3,820 (+13),

cruise missiles ‒ 1273 (+0),

ships/boats ‒ 18 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 7,044 (+8) units,

special equipment ‒ 666 (+2).

The data is being verified.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, a total of 39 combat clashes took place in five directions between the AFU and the Russian occupiers over the past week. At the same time, the enemy continues to attack with Iranian UAVs of the Shahed type and Kh-22 missiles.

At the same time, the Ukrainian troops changed the tactics of conducting a counteroffensive, which enabled them to reduce losses in military equipment, but also to slow down the de-occupation of territories.

According to The New York Times, in the first two weeks of the counteroffensive, up to 20% of the military equipment deployed to the front, including Western models, was damaged or destroyed.