Over the past week, 39 combat clashes took place on five axes between the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and the Russian occupiers. At the same time, the enemy continues to attack with Iranian UAVs of the Shahed type and Kh-22 missiles.

"Tonight, the Russian Federation struck Ukraine with anti-aircraft guided missiles again. Information about the consequences of this terrorist attack is currently being clarified," the message said.

Yesterday, during the day, the Russian Federation carried out a series of aggressive actions against Ukraine, as a result of which objects and victims among the population were damaged. These strikes included the use of Shahed-type drones, Kh-22 cruise missiles, and anti-aircraft-guided missiles. Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense forces were able to destroy two enemy drones during hostilities.

In addition, the enemy carried out 40 air raids and 46 attacks from MLRSes. The probability of further missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains very high.

The enemy concentrates its primary efforts on the Kupiyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka axes. During the last day, 39 armed clashes were recorded in these areas.

Reports show that the situation on the Volyn and Poliske axes remains stable without significant changes. At the moment, no signs of the formation of hostile, offensive groups have been detected. It was found that units of the Armed Forces of Belarus are performing their tasks in areas bordering Ukraine.

The enemy continues to have a military presence on the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi axes. During the past day, airstrikes were carried out in the areas of Sumy and the Kharkiv Regions. Mortar and artillery shelling was also carried out in more than 20 settlements, in particular in Karpovychy, Zalizny Mist (Chernihiv Region), Boyaro-Lezhachy, Bilokopytovo, Prohres (Sumy Region), and Kozacha Lopan, Veterinarne, and Krasne (Kharkiv Region).

On the Kupiyansk axis, the Ukrainian military is steadily maintaining its defense. The enemy unsuccessfully tried to advance south of Novoselivskyi (Luhansk Region). An enemy airstrike was also recorded in this area. Dvorichna, Krasne Pershe, Kolodiazne, Zapadne, Novomlynsk, Kyslivka, and Berestov (Kharkiv Region) were damaged as a result of artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Lyman axis, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to advance east of Vesely (Donetsk Region). Airstrikes were carried out in the areas of Nevsky and Bilogorivka (Luhansk Region) and Spirny, Vesely, Ivano-Dariyivka, Fedorivka, and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Region). Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Region) and Verkhniokamiyanske, Torske, Spirne, and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Region) were damaged as a result of artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut axis, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled all enemy attacks southwest of Andriyivka (Donetsk Region). The enemy carried out airstrikes near Kostiantynivka and Dilyivka (Donetsk Region). More than 15 settlements, including Markov, Khromov, Dyliyivka, Vasiukivka, and Sieverne (Donetsk Region), were hit by enemy artillery fire.

On the Avdiyiv axis, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to advance in the area of Pervomaiskyi (Donetsk Region) and carried out an air strike near Niu York (Donetsk Region). The enemy also fired artillery at more than 15 settlements, including Nevelske, Pervomaiske, Stepove, Sieverne, and Avdiyivka (Donetsk Region).

On the Mariyinka axis, the defense forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the Mariyinka District (Donetsk Region). An enemy air strike was recorded. The enemy shelled more than ten settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, Katerynivka, and Heorhiyivka (Donetsk Region).

On the Shakhtarsk axis, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to advance in the area of Novomykhailivka and carried out an airstrike in the area of Blahodatne, Makarivka, and Rivnopil (Donetsk Region). The settlements of Velyka Novosilka, Vuhledar, Prechistivka, Zolota Nyva, and Blahodatne were also shelled.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes, the enemy is concentrating its primary efforts on restraining the further advance of Ukrainian troops. An airstrike was carried out in the area of Mykilske (Kherson Region). The enemy also fired artillery at more than 25 settlements, including Levadne, Novodarivka, and Huliaipole (Zaporizhia Region), Ivanivka, and Kutsurub (Mykolayiv Region), Dniprovske, Zolota Balka, Molodizhne, Romashkovo, and Kizomys (Kherson Region) and the city of Kherson.

The AFU continued to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol and Berdiansk axes, are entrenched in the achieved positions, conducted artillery fire at the found enemy targets, and carried out counter-battery combat.

