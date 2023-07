Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) eliminated 590 more soldiers from the Russian occupation army. Thanks to the effective work of our defenders, the total number of losses of the terrorist state during the entire period of the large-scale war has already reached 237,180 invaders.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU posted on Facebook on the morning of July 15.

According to the results as of July 14, the Kremlin soldiers also did not add up dozens of units of their equipment. From February 24, 2022, Russian killers lost:

tanks ‒ 4,102 (+5) units;

armored fighting vehicles ‒ 8,019 (+11) units;

artillery systems – 4,463 (+14) units;

MLRS – 680 (+0) units;

air defense equipment ‒ 425 (+2) units;

planes – 315 (+0) units;

helicopters – 310 (+0) units;

UAVs of operational-tactical level – 3,807 (+24) units;

cruise missiles ‒ 1,273 (+0) units;

ships/boats ‒ 18 (+0) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 7,036 (+17) units;

special equipment ‒ 664 (+2) units.

"The data is being clarified. Beat the occupier! We will win together! Our strength is in the truth!" the General Staff added.