Ukrainian defenders are holding back the enemy offensive, in particular in the Mariyinka area, and are conducting a counteroffensive on the Melitopol and Berdiansk Axes.

This is stated in the text of the morning operational summary from the command of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), posted on the department's official page on Facebook.

"Tonight, the Russian Federation struck another blow with Iranian attack UAVs Shahed-136/131 and anti-aircraft guided missiles against Ukraine. Information about the consequences of this terrorist attack is currently being clarified," the document states.

During the past day, the Russian occupiers struck the territory of Ukraine, using 17 Iranian-made Shahed drones and one S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile. As a result of the successful combat work of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, 16 Shaheds were destroyed.

In addition, the enemy carried out 50 airstrikes and launched 43 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

The enemy continues to focus its primary efforts on the Kupiyansk, Lyman, Bakhmutske, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka Axes; heavy battles continue. During the day, 32 combat clashes took place.

At the same time, the AFU continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol and Berdiansk Axes, are entrenched at the reached boundaries, inflict fire damage with artillery on identified enemy targets, and carry out counter-battery countermeasures.

Over the past day, the Air Force of the AFU made 13 strikes on personnel concentration areas and one strike on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complex. Over the past day, units of missile forces and artillery have hit nine artillery pieces at firing positions.