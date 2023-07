The Russian military is using worsening weather conditions for airstrikes in Ukraine. High cloud cover makes it difficult to aim. This was announced by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, on the air of the telethon.

"The enemy uses not only the dark time of the day. Maybe it wanted to take advantage of some "vagaries" of the weather," he said.

As Ihnat noted, severe cloud cover complicates the work of mobile fire groups, which must first of all see the object, the aerial target, because it is necessary to aim at it.

"Well, the weather also affects any objects that are in the sky, and the work of manned aircraft, etc.," said the spokesman.

As for cruise missiles and Shaheds, the weather does not affect them too much here, because they fly along their given route, he said.

"If there is a strong side wind, icing with a temperature difference, then this can affect the Shaheds, which are launched across the Sea of Azov. Now, as we can see, the enemy uses them even in such weather, when there are both clouds and showers," Ihnat added.

It will be recalled that in the south, the combat work of the anti-aircraft defense forces took place in difficult weather conditions, because the enemy attacked with drones during a strong thunderstorm.