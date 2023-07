Ukraine already has its own ‘Mossad’, so there is no need to create one.

This was stated by the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with Reuters, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"If you are asking about the Mossad, which is known for eliminating enemies of the state, then we have done it and we will do it. We don't need to create anything because it already exists," he said.

However, he did not reveal any details.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian intelligence has its sources of information in the circle of the president of the aggressor state, Vladimir Putin, thanks to which it usually knows what is happening.

On June 23, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov said that disputes between the Wagner PMC and the military command of the Russian Federation will help the Ukrainian military to free the captured territories faster.

Ukraine has begun to implement the Israeli model of national security, and the SSU is becoming more and more similar to the Ukrainian Mossad.

Oleksii Sukhachov, director of the State Bureau of Investigation, advocates the creation of a special service in Ukraine, following the example of the Israeli Mossad.