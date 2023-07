Amount of cash in circulation down 0.6% to UAH 711.9 billion in H1

The amount of cash in circulation in Ukraine over the first six months of 2023 decreased by 0.6% or UAH 4.2 billion to UAH 711.9 billion.

This is stated in the message of the National Bank, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As of July 1, 2022, the amount of cash in circulation in Ukraine amounted to UAH 711.9 billion (more than 2.7 billion pieces of banknotes totaling UAH 705.7 billion, as well as 14.3 billion pieces of coins (without commemorative and investment) worth more than UAH 6 billion).

This is UAH 4.2 billion, or 0.6% less than as of January 1, 2023 (UAH 716.1 billion).

If the 1st quarter of 2023 was characterized by the withdrawal of cash from circulation, then in the 2nd quarter the demand for cash revived somewhat.

This is a stable trend observed almost every year and due to seasonality.

As of July 1, 2023, the largest amount in circulation is banknotes with a face value of UAH 500 (27.7% of the total number of banknotes in circulation), coins with a face value of 10 kopecks (28.3% of the total number of coins in circulation).

The smallest amount in circulation in cash circulation is UAH 10 banknotes (3.5% of the total number of banknotes in circulation), UAH 10 hryvnia (about 1.2% of the total number of coins in circulation).

For one resident of Ukraine there are 66 banknotes in cash circulation and 172 payment exchange and circulation coins (as of January 1, 2023 - 71 banknotes and 169 coins, respectively).

Until September 30, 2023, inclusive, you can still exchange coins with denominations of 1, 2, 5 and 25 kopecks, which have already ceased to be payment means.

In total, since the beginning of withdrawal from circulation, almost 284.5 million pieces of these coins have been exchanged.

As of July 1, 2023, there are still almost 7.2 billion of them in circulation.

So, if the population has such small coins, there are still more than two months to exchange them for free and without restrictions for coins and banknotes of all other denominations in circulation.

This can be done in divisions of the National Bank and in a number of branches of authorized banks (Oschadbank JSC, PrivatBank CB JSC, Raiffeisen Bank JSC, FUIB JSC).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of January 1, 2023, the amount of cash in circulation in Ukraine amounted to UAH 716.1 billion.

In particular, over 2.9 billion banknotes totaling UAH 710.5 billion were in circulation, as well as almost 14.2 billion coins (not including commemorative and investment coins) worth UAH 5.5 billion.

This is UAH 88.5 billion, or 14.1% more than a year ago (as of January 1, 2022, the amount of cash in circulation amounted to UAH 627.6 billion).