Moldova reduces tariffs for railway transportation of Ukrainian farm produce by 27%

The Moldovan Railways agreed to provide a discount of 27% to the existing tariffs for the transit transportation of Ukrainian agricultural products through the territory of the Republic of Moldova in the direction of the ports of Reni, Giurgiulesti, and Galati from July 15.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the new tariff conditions for transit cargo, applying the factor for discounts to the basic tariffs is applied on the condition that all freight forwarding organizations comply with the transportation volumes.

At the same time, one of two conditions must be met in order to recalculate the tariff:

- fulfillment of the established volume of freight transportation per month;

- the average monthly volume of transported cargo for the last three months is greater than or equal to the established volume of cargo transportation for the month.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Moldova plans to reduce tariffs for railway transportation of Ukrainian agricultural products.